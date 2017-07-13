INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis-area chiropractor is among hundreds of people charged nationwide in health care fraud and opioid scams.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday announced the indictments. The Office of the Indiana Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit was among the many agencies involved in the investigations around the country.
The Indiana unit uncovered more than $1 million in Medicaid fraud, leading to the indictment of 15 individuals and two companies. Among those is Dr. Ronald Sheppard of Fishers, who authorities say encouraged other chiropractors to refer patients to certain pharmacies for which he received kickbacks.
The Associated Press left a message Thursday seeking comment from Sheppard.
The Indianapolis Star reports Sheppard served as head of the Indiana State Chiropractic Association from 1996 to 1997.