INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The state says Indiana's unemployment rate edged up to 3.1 percent in July and is below the national rate of 4.3 percent last month.
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Friday the state's July jobless rate compared with one of 3 percent in June.
Indiana's labor force decreased by 1,077 from the previous month due to a 4,008 decrease in employment and a 2,931 increase in unemployment. Indiana's total labor force is more than 3.3 million and the state has a 64.3 percent labor force participation rate.
Steven J. Braun, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, says in a statement that Indiana's unemployment rate "continues to be both at near-record lows." He says the unemployment rate is a reflection of the state's constricting labor market.