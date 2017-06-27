Exelon operates the cleanest power plants among the nation’s largest power producers and its utilities rank among the most energy efficient in the nation, according to two recent industry reports.
The 2017 Benchmarking Air Emissions of the 100 Largest Electric Power Producers report reveals Exelon’s nuclear, natural gas and renewable energy plants continue to have the lowest rates of carbon dioxide emissions among the 20 largest privately held or investor-owned energy producers.
The company operates the Quad-Cities Nuclear Generating Station in Cordova.
The report was based on publicly reported U.S. Energy Information Administration and Environmental Protection Agency emissions data from 2015, the latest data available.
The next best-ranking company had an emissions rate more than six times higher than Exelon’s, while Exelon operates the nation’s largest nuclear fleet and is a major solar and wind energy producer.
Of Exelon’s six utilities, three were featured in the 2017 American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy report of the top 50 most energy-efficient utilities in the nation.
Two of the utilities, BGE in Maryland and ComEd, which has facilities in Dixon, Lombard and Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, were in the top 10, with Pennsylvania’s PECO also making the list. Exelon's other three utilities were not evaluated based on report metrics.
The ACEEE study included metrics across three categories including savings and spending performance, program diversity and emerging areas, and efficiency-related regulatory issues, using 2015 data.
Customers of Exelon's utilities have conserved 27 million megawatts of power, enough to power over 2.5 million homes for one year, since the inception of energy efficiency programs. Customers also saved nearly $9 billion dollars through programs that encourage lower energy use, the reports found.