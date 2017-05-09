DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — An information technology company is closing an office in North Carolina, eliminating the jobs of 100 people.
The News & Observer of Raleigh reported (http://bit.ly/2pvsIdH) that CGI Federal told the North Carolina Commerce Department late last month that it is closing its office in Durham and will lay off all those employees.
The company said the move comes after it failed to win renewal of a contract with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Aisha Parker with CGI says the closing is planned June 29.
