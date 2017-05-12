NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.
Week of May 8:
Accelerated Pharma - Westport, Conn., 2.4 million shares, priced $4-$6, managed by Rodman & Renshaw/Joseph Gunnar. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ACCT. Business: Developing a chemotherapy optimized by genomic screening.
argenx - Netherlands, 3.6 million shares, priced at $18.18, managed by Cowen & Company. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ARGX. Business: Developing antibody therapies for rare autoimmune diseases and cancer.
Bright Scholar Education Holdings - China, 15 million shares, priced $8-$10, managed by Morgan Stanley/Deutsche Bank. Proposed NYSE symbol BEDU. Business: Operator of international and bilingual schools in China.
G1 Therapeutics - Research Triangle Park, N.C., 6.3 million shares, priced $15-$17, managed by JP Morgan/Cowen & Company. Business: Clinical-stage biotech developing novel therapeutics for cancer.