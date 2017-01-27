NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.
Week of Jan. 30:
Braeburn Pharmaceuticals - Princeton, N.J., 8 million shares, priced $18-$21, managed by J.P. Morgan. Proposed stock symbol BBRX. Business: Commercializing a long-acting implant for treatment of opioid addiction.
IC Power - Lima, Peru, 25.9 million shares, priced $12-$15, managed by BofA/Merrill Lynch. Proposed stock symbol ICP. Business: Operates gas and oil power facilities in Peru and other Latin American markets.
Invitation Homes - Dallas, 77 million shares, priced $18-$21, managed by Deutsche Bank. Proposed stock symbol INVH. Business: Blackstone-backed REIT that owns a portfolio of single-family homes in the US.
Kimbell Royalty Partners LP - Fort Worth, Texas, 5 million shares, priced $19-$21, managed by Raymond James. Proposed stock symbol KRB. Business: Owns 3.7 million acres of oil and gas mineral interests across the US.
Laureate Education - Baltimore, 29 million shares, priced $17-$20, managed by Credit Suisse. Proposed stock symbol LAUR. Business: A for-profit higher education company.
Ramaco Resources - Lexington, Ky., 6 million shares, priced $12-$15, managed by Credit Suisse. Proposed stock symbol METC. Business: Recently-formed metallurgical coal provider with reserves in Appalachia.
Visterra - Cambridge, Mass., 3.85 million shares, priced $12-$14, managed by Leerink Partners. Proposed stock symbol VIST. Business: Developing vaccines for influenza A, Dengue, Zika and multiple myeloma.