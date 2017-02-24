NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.
Week of Feb 27:
Hamilton Lane - Bala Cynwyd, Pa., 11.9 million shares, priced $15-$17, managed by JP Morgan/Morgan Stanley. Proposed Nasdaq symbol HLNE. Business: Investment firm.
Snap Inc - Venice, Calif., 200 million shares, priced $14-16, managed by Morgan Stanley/Goldman Sachs/JP Morgan/Deutsche Bank Securities. Proposed NYSE symbol SNAP. Business: Camera application for short videos and images. The company's flagship application is Snapchat.