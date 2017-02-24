NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Feb 27:

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Hamilton Lane - Bala Cynwyd, Pa., 11.9 million shares, priced $15-$17, managed by JP Morgan/Morgan Stanley. Proposed Nasdaq symbol HLNE. Business: Investment firm.

Snap Inc - Venice, Calif., 200 million shares, priced $14-16, managed by Morgan Stanley/Goldman Sachs/JP Morgan/Deutsche Bank Securities. Proposed NYSE symbol SNAP. Business: Camera application for short videos and images. The company's flagship application is Snapchat.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tags