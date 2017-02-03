NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.
Week of Feb 6:
Clipper Realty - New York, 7.1 million shares, priced $13.50-$15.50, managed by FBR Capital Markets. Proposed Nasdaq symbol CLPR. Business: REIT focused on multi-family and commercial properties in NYC.
Foundation Building Materials - Tustin, Calif., 12.8 million shares, priced $17-$19, managed by Deutsche Bank. Proposed NYSE symbol FBM. Business: North American distributor of wallboard and ceiling systems.
Mauser Group - Amsterdam, Netherlands, 12.6 millions shares, priced $20-$22, managed by BofA Merrill Lynch. Proposed NYSE symbol MSR. Business: CD&R-backed global supplier of industrial rigid packaging products.
Sachem Capital - Branford, Conn., 3 million shares, priced at $5, managed by Joseph Gunnar & Co. Proposed Nasdaq symbol SACH. Business: Mortgage REIT focused on short-term loans secured by property in Connecticut.
Visterra - Cambridge, Mass., 3.85 million shares, priced $12-$14, managed by Leerink Partners. Proposed Nasdaq symbol VIST. Business: Developing vaccines for influenza A, Dengue, Zika and multiple myeloma.