NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.
Week of July 31:
Clementia Pharmaceuticals - 7.2 million shares, priced $13-$15, managed by Morgan Stanley/Leerink Partners. Proposed Nasdaq symbol CMTA. Business: Clinical-stage biotech focused on treating bone diseases.
Venator Materials - The Woodlands, Texas, 22.7 million shares, priced $20-$22, managed by Citi/Goldman Sachs. Proposed NYSE symbol VNTR. Business: Manufacturer of titanium dioxide pigments and additives spun out of Huntsman.