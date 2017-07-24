DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say five people have been hurt in an ammonia leak at a Dallas bakery that supplies bread to restaurants and supermarkets.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans says emergency personnel Monday morning responded to a report of an ammonia leak at EPI (EP'-ee) Breads.

Evans says company personnel had already shut off the ammonia source — a compressor, associated with the heating and air conditioning system — before hazardous materials experts arrived.

Evans says the building was evacuated. Medical personnel evaluated a number of individuals, who complained of nausea and feeling lightheaded. Five people were transported to Dallas hospitals. Further details on their conditions weren't immediately available.

A message left with EPI Breads wasn't immediately returned Monday.

Fire department personnel assisted in ventilating the building.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

