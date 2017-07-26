FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, file photo, Xonjenese Jacobs, right, helps Kristen Niemi sign up for the Affordable Care Act during a healthcare expo at the University of South Florida, in Tampa, Fla. The government must shell out billions of dollars if policymakers want to stabilize health insurance markets created by the Affordable Care Act. That’s the message insurers are delivering in July 2017 to a Republican-controlled Congress that is busy dismantling the Obama-era law and may be reluctant to continue propping it up with federal funds. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)