WASHINGTON (AP) — Interest rates on short-term Treasury bills were mixed in Monday's auction with rates on three-month bills declining while rates on six-month bills were unchanged.

The Treasury Department auctioned $39 billion in three-month bills at a discount rate of 1.000 percent, down from 1.015 percent last week. Another $33 billion in six-month bills was auctioned at a discount rate of 1.115 percent, unchanged from last week.

The three-month rate was the lowest-highest since those bills averaged 0.990 percent 10 weeks ago on June 12.

The discount rates reflect that the bills sell for less than face value. For a $10,000 bill, the three-month price was $9,974.44 while a six-month bill sold for $9,943.63. That would equal an annualized rate of 1.016 percent for the three-month bills and 1.137 percent for the six-month bills.

Separately, the Federal Reserve said Monday that the average yield for one-year Treasury bills, a popular index for making changes in adjustable rate mortgages, edged up to 1.24 percent last Thursday, up slightly from 1.21 percent on Aug. 11.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Angry
0
Sad
0
Funny
0
Wow
0
Love
0

Tags