JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi House could be on track to reverse itself and eventually kill a proposed internet sales tax.
House Bill 480 passed the House on Wednesday, despite opposition. The bill would enforce sales tax collections for items sold over the internet, and would earmark the money for road and bridge work.
The bill was put on hold for the possibility of more debate. On Thursday, a House chairman tried to remove that hold and send the bill to the Senate — but opponents blocked him.
The House has until Feb. 13 to reconsider the bill. If nothing happens by then, the bill will die.
The bill is an effort to formalize the collection of sales taxes from Amazon.com and others that sell goods to Mississippians from outside the state.