DETROIT (AP) — Regulators have reopened an investigation of how the Detroit Medical Center ensures surgical instruments are sterile after another dirty tool was found.
The Detroit News reports (http://detne.ws/2kKI931 ) state and federal investigators on Monday conducted unannounced inspections. State officials say the investigations are ongoing at several of the medical center's Detroit hospitals.
On Dec. 23 a tool caked with old blood and brown ooze was marked as sterile and delivered to Children's Hospital of Michigan. The instrument was replaced before being used.
The tool was found a day after regulators told DMC it was no longer violating health codes.
The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment from a DMC spokeswoman.
DMC has admitted unclean surgical tools had sometimes forced doctors to delay procedures. The newspaper reported the problems in August.
