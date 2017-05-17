The Iowa Agricultural Development Division will host a free Beginning Farmer Workshop Tuesday, June 6, at Muscatine Community College in Wilton. The workshop will be 8:30-11 a.m. and is open to anyone interested in learning about beginning farmer programs in Iowa.
The workshop will feature an overview of USDA-Farm Service Agency and Iowa Finance Authority Beginning Farmer programs and an Ag lender panel discussion that includes tips for preparing financial documents and improving credit scores.
Registration is required. Visit iowafinanceauthority.gov/iadd.