DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Nebraska company is suing to try to stop four Iowa cities from restricting fireworks sales.
Bellino Fireworks Inc., which is based in Papillion, Nebraska, filed the complaint in federal court last week against the communities of Ankeny, Boone, Johnston and Pleasant Hill. Bellino wants a permanent injunction barring the cities from enforcing restrictions and seeks unspecified damages. A court hearing is scheduled for Friday in Des Moines, the Des Moines Register reported (http://dmreg.co/2sEhhTc ).
Last month, then-Gov. Terry Branstad signed legislation that lets Iowans buy, use and sell fireworks from June 1 through July 8 and from Dec. 10 through Jan. 3 each year. Local governments can opt out or limit the use of fireworks but not the sale.
Another company, American Promotional Events Inc., has gone to court to stop Des Moines from enforcing its rule limiting fireworks sales to industrial areas. And several Iowa cities have passed ordinances restricting where fireworks can be sold and establishing requirements for sellers.
In its lawsuit, Bellino says it has obtained retail licenses from the state fire marshal's office and signed lease agreements to sell fireworks from temporary structures in Ankeny, Boone, Johnston and Pleasant Hill. The company estimates that it would suffer net losses of $280,000 or more this summer if not allowed to open the six locations.
Three of the locations are in Ankeny, which has restricted fireworks sales to heavy industrial areas. None of Bellino's locations would fall within those permitted areas.
Ankeny officials have declined to comment about the lawsuit. Spokesmen for Boone and Pleasant Hill didn't immediately reply to phone messages left Thursday by The Associated Press.
Johnston City Administrator Jim Sanders told the Register that the complaint cites the city's former ordinance, which banned fireworks sales. But the city approved a new ordinance Monday that would allow fireworks sales in commercial areas, he said. It includes a spot Bellino has leased.
