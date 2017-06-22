Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will visit downtown Davenport today to tour some of the recent developments that have been assisted by the state's Historic Tax Program.
The Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce will host the governor, Iowa Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport, as well as area mayors and representatives of Eastern Iowa Community Colleges and developer Restoration St. Louis. The tour will include the Kahl Building and City Square projects.
"Iowa’s Historic Tax Credit Program has enabled over $400M in economic development in Davenport alone," said Kyle Carter, executive director of the chamber's Downtown Davenport Partnership. "It’s a great opportunity to have Governor Reynolds and Senator Smith see these projects first-hand and the impact they have in our community."
Restoration St. Louis' City Square project, which includes the former Parker and Putnam buildings, will bring $60 million of investment to downtown's core. The proposed Kahl project is estimated to be a $25 million investment.
While in Davenport, Reynolds also will throw out the first pitch of the Quad-Cities River Bandits game against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Modern Woodmen Park.