Hy-Vee retail stores recently announced its pharmacies in Iowa will carry a drug used to reverse opioid overdoses.
Naloxone may be purchased without a prescription at Hy-Vee pharmacies in Iowa, Missouri, South Dakota and Wisconsin, four of the eight states where the stores are located.
The decision to carry the drug comes as an effort to help prevent opioid-related deaths. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention opioids killed more than 33,000 people in 2015.
Hy-Vee pharmacists will educate patients and their families on recognizing the signs of opioid overdose and how to administer the medication, which is available as a nasal spray, or an injection by request.
Naloxone can be administered to any person who has overdosed on opioids, including hydrocodone, oxycodone, morphine and codeine, as well as heroin, but will have no effect if opioids are absent.
The drug is not a replacement for emergency care, but can assist an individual until emergency care is available.