SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Developers of a pork processing plant under construction in Sioux City have announced plans for a second shift expected to increase its number of jobs to around 2,000 — nearly double the original estimate.
The Sioux City Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2lTv0Fg ) that the expansion will raise the cost of the Seaboard Triumph Foods project by $31.4 million, to just over $300 million.
To help finance the larger investment, the company is asking the state for an additional $3.3 million in tax incentives.
The 600,000 square-foot plant will have the capacity to slaughter 10,000 to 12,000 hogs per day. It's expected to open July 31 with a single shift of around 1,100 employees.
___
Information from: Sioux City Journal, http://www.siouxcityjournal.com