In celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week, the Iowa Tourism Office is fanning out statewide to see the attractions up close and thank those partners who promote them.
"We at the tourism office really don't have any amenities, we just promote everyone else," Jessica O'Riley, the office's communications manager, said Thursday during a stop at the Visitor Center at Union Station in Davenport.
Meeting with the Quad-Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau, she said eight Tourism Office staff are trying to stop in on at least two partners in each of the state's 99 counties for a total of 200 visits. Visiting tourism bureaus, historical sites, attractions and other partners, the office is thanking them for contributing to the $8.06 billion tourism industry in Iowa. Statewide, tourism generates 67,000 jobs.
After stop-offs at the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum in West Branch, the Candy Kitchen in Wilton, the Iowa 80 Truck Stop in Walcott and more, O'Riley said seeing the sites will help her job of working with travel reporters and writers. "This is meant to be about thanking our partners sincerely for being on the front lines more than we are," she said.
Quad-Cities tourism bureau President and CEO Joe Taylor said visitors spend $800 million in direct expenditures in Scott and Rock Island counties annually and tourism creates 8,000 full-time jobs here.
He added that local governments and residents also reap the benefits indirectly from tourists who pay "every tax we do, with the exception of property tax."