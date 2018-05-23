Iowa Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald, in a visit to Davenport Wednesday, said “staggering student loan debt” has long-term effects on the state’s workforce and economy.
“I see the debt firsthand talking to students when they get out of college,” Fitzgerald said. “We hear the average (debt) in Iowa is a little over $30,000, but there’s a lot of kids out there with $50,000, $70,000 or even $80,000 in debt. Then you hear someone going to law school, well they have $180,000 in debt. This is holding our families back. It’s holding our state back.”
The state treasurer, who is running unopposed in the June primary, has been discussing the issue ahead of May 29, or “529 College Savings Day.” He has been encouraging students, parents and other family members to take advantage of the Iowa 529 college savings plan, which allows individuals to start an account and save up to $3,319, which is tax deductible.
He said it’s more important now than ever for students to start saving for college at an early age, especially with the “cost of going to college skyrocketing.”
“Last year, the Iowa universities announced tuition is going to go up ... for the next seven years. That’s incredible,” he said. “A lot of families are saying, ‘I don’t think I’m going to send my kids to college; they just won’t go.’ That’s not an option either. The statistics prove the more you learn, the more you earn.”
According to the Iowa College Student Aid Commission’s most recent annual report, Iowa ranks eighth in the nation for the highest average student loan debt, with 68 percent of Iowans completing college with debt.
“When I went to the University of Iowa, tuition was $320 a semester. I could work that off pretty fast,” Fitzgerald said. “It still took me 10 years to pay off my loans, and I realize times have changed, but still, it was doable. Nobody sat around saying it was too much money for college. They do today.”
With tuition only expected to increase, he said mounting student loan debt is a threat to the state’s economy.
“It’s like having another mortgage payment. It really deters people from getting that house started or some of them from starting a business,” he said. “It holds them back from starting businesses. And it hurts the state because of that. It’s hard to measure, but it’s clear. We want young people buying their homes and developing good families, and maybe if they can, start a business.”
Fitzgerald, who has been treasurer since 1983, said there are more than 9,000 college savings accounts through the 529 program in Scott County, totaling around $148 million.
For the first time this year, the state treasurer’s office is holding a contest, giving an Iowan the opportunity to win a 529 college savings account. For more information on the program, visit CollegeSavingsIowa.com.