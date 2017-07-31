IowaWORKS will host a Veteran/Community Job and Resource Fair on Aug. 17 to assist service members as well as the Quad-City community in their job search efforts.
The event will be from noon to 2 p.m. for veterans and open up to the general public from 2-4 p.m. It will be held at the Iowa National Guard Armory, 3615 N. Brady St., Davenport.
"We hope to connect veterans and their friends with great employers in the area, help employ them and enable them to provide for their families to, in turn, create a stronger community," said James Stout, veteran representative at IowaWORKS.
Launched with employers last year, this year's event has added social service agencies to showcase the resources they provide in the area.
It is sponsored by Home Base Iowa, ECI-Employment Council of Iowa, AllSteel/HNI/HON, Chick–Fil-A, Advantage Advertising, Iowa National Guard, and IowaWORKS.
Prior to the event, attendees can stop by IowaWORKS for help in resume writing and interviewing skills training. The training is available at IowaWORKS, 902 W. Kimberly Rd., Suite 51, Davenport from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and 9 a.m. to 4:30 pm. Wednesday.