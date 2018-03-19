Job seekers will have several career fair options to choose from starting this week.
IowaWORKS will host two hiring events at its One Stop Center, 902 W. Kimberly Road, Suite 51, Davenport. Dillard’s will hold interviews from 9-11 a.m. today for associate positions for its location in SouthPark Mall. The available positions are various shifts. For more information, visit careers.dillards.com/careers. SoilView will interview for soil samplers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. The job is physically demanding and requires that a person be able to lift 30-50 pounds. Applicants must also have a clean driving record. For more information, visit soilview.com/join. Applicants should dress professionally for the interviews and bring copies of their resumes.
Teachers may speak with representatives from Illinois and Iowa at the Teacher Job Fair from 2-5 p.m. Monday, April 9 at the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, 729 21st St., Bettendorf. Information on licensure requirements in either state will be included. The event is open to all teachers and administrators. Applicants should bring copies of their resumes. To register, visit mbaea.org and click on the Teacher Job Fair rotating banner. Contact Dawn Meier at 563-344-6411 or dmeier@mbaea.org with questions.