The Iowa Utilities Board, or IUB, has approved proposals by three utility companies to pass on more than $78 million in federal tax savings to their utility customers.
The IUB issued orders last week approving three tax refund proposal tariffs filed by MidAmerican Energy, Alliant Energy-Interstate Power and Light, and Black Hills Energy.
The approval comes as a result of an IUB investigation, opened in January, that looked into the impact of the federal Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017. The IUB required Iowa's tax-regulated utilities to file proposals detailing how its Iowa customers would benefit from the tax savings realized by the utilities.
The proposals approved are:
- The Des Moines-based MidAmerican Energy, which serves the metro Quad-Cities, will return an estimated $33 million to its electric customers and an estimated $8.8 million to its natural gas customers.
- Alliant Energy, headquartered in Cedar Rapids, will return about $34.7 million to its electric customers. Its proposal to return estimated benefits to its natural gas customers is subject to further review by the IUB as part of Alliant's upcoming natural gas rate increase case. Among Alliant's customers are electric customers in Clinton, Scott and Muscatine counties and natural gas customers in Clinton and Muscatine counties.
- Black Hills Energy, based in Rapid City, South Dakota, will return an estimated $2.2 million to its natural gas customers.
The IUB said it will continue to investigate other effects of tax reform, including issues related to excess accumulated deferred income tax.
In April, MidAmerican said customers would see the savings in the form of monthly credits beginning with the May bill pending approval by the IUB. The average MidAmerican residential customer would save $20 a year on their electric bill and $10 a year on natural gas.
Alliant said that its customers should begin seeing the savings in their utility bills beginning this summer in the form of lower energy costs over the year also pending the IUB's approval. The typical residential electric customer would see an annual savings of $50-$60. The typical residential natural gas customer would see an annual savings of nearly $30.
Under the tax reform, the federal corporate income tax rate reduced from 35 percent to 21 percent.