For families and other groups, some of the best conversations are those that happen at the dinner table. Embracing that idea is the concept behind Seat At The Table.
Organized by IWLC - The Women's Connection, Seat At The Table is a networking and development event that this year has been expanded to include men as participants at the table and leaders, or Table Hosts.
''The purpose of Seat At The Table is a mentoring event. It is purely a seat at the table, an intimate gathering where people can have an open discussion. You're not being lectured to," said Deanna Woodall, the Quad-Cities' regional manager for IWLC - The Women's Connection.
Launched in 2016 by The Women's Connection, which later merged with Iowa Women Lead Change, or IWLC, the Seat At The Table event is 10 dinner parties held simultaneously on Sept. 14 with each focused on a different topic.
The 10 Table Hosts will host their event, with dinner and drinks, at various Quad-City restaurants and locations from 6-9 p.m.
"We asked and personally invited some of the most established leaders in the community if they would be willing to talk to a group of people about something they are passionate about and how (the issue) changed their life," Woodall said.
Each Table Host was either an Athena Award nominee or a Male Champion of Change, an award presented to area men who support women's leadership.
"We think it's important to keep the men included in this conversation about women and leadership because they are an important component of it all," she added.
Seating is limited to 15 people per table and reservations are mandatory. Space is available on a first-come, first served basis. Registration is $50 per person.
The event is presented by Lexus of the Quad-Cities. IWLC - Women's Connection's annual sponsors are Arconic and Northwest Bank.
Woodall said the signature event still is exclusive to the Quad-Cities, but she hopes it will expand to IWLC's other regional offices.
To make a reservation, contact Woodall at deanna.woodall@IWLCLeads.org or 563-549-2594.