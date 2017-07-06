Seat at the Table hosts

Here is a look at the topics and Seat At The Table hosts:

Table 1: Don't Be Afraid of a Challenge; hosted by Jennifer Rowe, retired business owner and community volunteer.

Table 2: Men Who Support Women Leaders; Rob Woodall, Arconic Davenport Works vice president of operations.

Table 3: Equality and Equity in the Workplace; Randy Moore, Iowa American Water Co. president/CEO.

Table 4: Why Women Should Run For Office; Maggie Tinsman, former Iowa state senator and co-founder of 50-50 in 2020.

Table 5: Volunteer Leadership - Good for the Community and You; Joe Slavens, CEO/president of Northwest Bank & Trust.

Table 6: Learning From One Another: Mentoring Moments; Joe Rives, vice president of Western Illinois University-Quad-Cities and Planning.

Table 7: Yoga and Self-Care for the Busy Woman; Melissa Wright, certified yoga instructor and oncology social worker at Gilda's Club Quad-Cities.

Table 8: Do What You Say and Say What You Mean/Dr. Seuss and the Imperative for Integrity in These Troubling Times; Pat Shouse, UnityPoint Health Trinity, and Colleen Rafferty, Ten Friends Blow Dry & Style House. Limited to 12 guests.

Table 9: Are We Coming or Going? Heidi Parkhurst, Merrill Lynch/Bank of America, and Steve McCann, retired partner from RSM US LLP.

Table 10: Embracing Creativity Throughout Your Life; Nancy Renkes, River Bend Foodbank development director, and Beth Darnell, DMW Design principal.

For more information on the Seat at the Table hosts and locations, visit iwlcleads.org.