CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — Ixia on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $5.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Calabasas, California-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.
The network hardware company posted revenue of $128.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $127.1 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $9 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $484.8 million.
Ixia shares have risen 21 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.
Keywords: Ixia, Earnings Report