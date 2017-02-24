J.C. Penney announced Friday that it will close 130 to 140 stores nationwide over the next few months, a move officials say will enable it better align itself with its online efforts and channel resources to locations with the greatest revenue potential.
The company hasn't identified the stores but said it plans to do so in mid-March.
The Plano, Texas-based retailer acknowledged the closings will have an impact on its employees but said it plans on offering early retirement to about 6,000 eligible workers.
The J.C. Penney chain has stores in the NorthPark and SouthPark malls in Davenport and Moline. An official with the malls said Friday they have not received any word about the situation, but he was upbeat about the stores in the Quad-Cities.
"We don't believe we would be on the list," Dennis Gilliam, senior property manager for the Macerich-owned malls, said. He praised the J.C. Penney stores and said both have been updated. "We hope that these stores would continue to be part of their national profile."
J.C. Penney earned a net profit last year, the first time it has done that since 2010. However, this action will better align the company for sustained growth, Marvin Ellison, the company's chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement.
The company said the moves should save it $200 million annually.
The company also said the store closings will allow it to adjust the business to better compete with online retailers.
"We believe the future winners in retail will be the companies that can create a frictionless interaction between stores and e-commerce, while leveraging physical locations to minimize the growing operational costs of delivery," Ellison said.
The stores identified for closure, while 13 percent to 14 percent of the company's current portfolio, account for less than 5 percent of sales, the company said.
In addition to the stores, the company is closing a distribution center in Lakeland, Florida, in early June. It also is in the process of selling its supply chain facility in Buena Park, California.
The company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings Friday of $192 million and net sales of $4 billion.