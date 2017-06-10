Past Business Hall of Fame laureates

Here is the list of Quad-Cities Business Hall of Fame laureates, honored by JA of the Heartland:

1990: E.P. Adler, Lee Newspaper Syndicate; Roy J. Carver, Bandag Inc.; John Deere, Deere & Co.; Stuart Thoms, Thoms Proestler Co.; and Joe Whitty, Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream Parlor

1991: Anne Potter Delong, Quad-City Thunder CBA basketball team; Robert Hanson, Deere & Co. chairman and CEO; Dr. Daniel David Palmer, Palmer College; Isaac Weir Sears Jr., Sears Manufacturing; and C. Maxwell Stanley, Stanley Consultants

1993: Philip D. Adler, Lee Enterprises Inc.; William P. Bettendorf, Bettendorf Wheel Co. and Bettendorf Axle Co.; V.O. Figge, Davenport Bank and Trust Co.; Alan M. Hallene, Montgomery Elevator International; Bernard J. Hank Jr., Montgomery Elevator; Robert A. Tunberg, Whitey's Ice Cream

1995: Herb and Arlene Elliott, Elliott Aviation, Inc.; William A. Hewitt, Deere & Co.; Stanley M. Howe, Hon Industries, Inc.; Louis H. Rich, Louis Rich Inc.; Dr. John Henry Sunderbruch, The Davenport Clinic

1997: Hans Becherer, Deere & Co.; Harold Bechtel, First Trust and Savings Bank; Mel Foster Jr., Mel Foster Cos.; Bob Ontiveros, Group O Cos.

1999: Gene M. Blanc, Midland Information Resources; Linda Bowers and Rosemary Huisingh, LinguiSystems Inc.; John L. Bush, McCarthy-Bush Corp.; Peter G. Pohlmann, Lujack's Auto Plaza; Lewis B. Wilson, First National Bank of the Quad-Cities

2001: Bill and Tom Getz, Williams White/Moline Forge; Hunt Harris, Star Forms/Isabel Bloom; Lloyd Schermer, Lee Enterprises; C.D. Waterman Jr., Lane & Waterman; Mike Whalen, Heart of America

2003: Mike Bauer and Doug Hultquist, Quad-City Bank and Trust Co.; Rick John, The Sedona Group; Jim Kent, Kent Feeds/Grain Processing Corp.; Jim Russell, Russell Construction Co.; Larned A. and Robert V.P. Waterman Sr., Lane & Waterman

2005: Amir and Lisa Arbisser, Eye Surgeons Associates; Mike Duffy, Per Mar Security Services; Rich Litt, Genesis Systems Group; Ira "I.B." McGladrey, RSM McGladrey/ McGladrey & Pullen

2007: Oscar W. Ellis Sr., RiverStone Group, Inc.; Michael Giudici, M.D., Genesis Heart Institute/Cardiovascular Medicine, P.C.; Manley R. Hoppe and Michael R. Steffenson, Parr Instrument Co.; Bill and Carolyn Moon, Iowa 80 Group, Inc.

2009: William Hass, Arthur Hass, Jr. and James Hass, Valley Construction Co.; Bernard Goldstein, Alter Co.; Vernon Wegerer, KJWW Engineering; Boyd Keller, K&K Hardware

2015: Caroline Ruhl, Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors; Dana Waterman III, Lane & Waterman. Young Entrepreneur Sean Moeller, Daytrotter; and Jeremiah Houtekier, Outstanding JA Volunteer, Illinois Dept. of Transportation.

2016: R. Richard Bittner, The Bechtel Trusts; Paul VanDuyne, KJWW Engineering Consultants. Young Entrepreneur Andrew Sallee, Tri-State Siding and Windows; Outstanding JA Volunteer Sherry Miller, Bridgestone Bandag.