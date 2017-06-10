The Quad-Cities Area Business Hall of Fame will become two stronger when Junior Achievement of the Heartland inducts the 2017 Class of Laureates in a ceremony Thursday.
This year's honorees include: Dr. V.R. Alla, president and CEO of the Quad-Cities Kidney Center and manager of Quad-Cities Nephrology Associates; and Kent Pilcher, president and owner of Estes Construction, Davenport.
"The Quad-Cities Area Business Hall of Fame celebrates local business heroes," said Barbara VenHorst, president of Junior Achievement, or JA, of the Heartland. "We are honored to recognize this year's honorees and share their inspiring stories with the community, and more importantly our students."
The Quad-Cities Area Business Hall of Fame event will be 5:30 p.m., Thursday, at Jumer's Casino & Hotel, Rock Island.
In 1990, JA launched the Hall of Fame to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit of the Quad-Cities. More than 60 laureates have been inducted from across the Quad-City region. After a five-year hiatus, the program re-emerged in 2015.
Mike Vondran, JA's board chairman, said the event "gives us an opportunity to represent the best of the best in the Quad-City region."
The honorees "exemplify what JA hopes to inspire and teach in young people. They are great living examples of what hard work and community effort can provide," said Vondran, who credits his own entrepreneurial spirit to a nighttime JA program in Dubuque, Iowa. "JA was my eye-opener for the opportunities for a young person."
Hall of Fame laureates are selected for their entrepreneurial achievements, their adherence to the highest moral and ethical principles, and their demonstrated community involvement.
"They are real-life examples of how hard work and perseverance can lead to economic success," VenHorst said.
In addition to the laureates, JA also now recognizes a young entrepreneur and an outstanding JA volunteer. The 2017 Young Entrepreneur is Scott Schoonmaker, owner of StoJo Outdoor Services Inc., and the 2017 Outstanding JA Volunteer is Mary Maland, a retired Rock Island Arsenal employee.
Vondran said the selection can be difficult because "there are so many more." But the honorees are representative of all those business leaders, entrepreneurs and volunteers. The Hall of Fame allows JA's students "to witness the recognition of hard work," he said. "It shows them not only can you dedicate yourself to your career and the community, but at sometime, someone is going to say 'thank you.'"
The annual event also serves as a fundraiser for JA's mission to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy.