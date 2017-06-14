Junior Achievement of the Heartland will celebrate volunteerism and entrepreneurship with two special awards Thursday night at its annual Quad-Cities Business Hall of Fame.
Mary Maland, a retired Rock Island Arsenal employee and longtime JA volunteer, will be recognized as the 2017 Outstanding JA Volunteer. Scott Schoonmaker, the owner of StoJo Outdoor Services Inc., will be recognized as the 2017 Young Entrepreneur.
Nearly 350 people are expected to attend the Hall of Fame festivities at Jumer's Casino & Hotel, Rock Island. The event, which begins at 5:30 p.m., inducts the 2017 Class of Laureates. They are: Dr. V.R. Alla, president and CEO of the Quad-Cities Kidney Center and manager of Quad-Cities Nephrology Associates; and Kent Pilcher, president and owner of Estes Construction.
Here is a closer look at the 2017 Volunteer and Entrepreneur of the Year honorees (profiles on the 2017 laureates appeared in Sunday's edition and are available at qctimes.com).