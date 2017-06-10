Scott Schoonmaker did not realize until lately that some people younger than him saw him as a mentor.
“Unknowingly, there were some who looked up to me,” said the 20-year-old entrepreneur and co-owner of StoJo Outdoor Services Inc., a landscaping business.
Schoonmaker has been named 2017 Young Entrepreneur by Junior Achievement of the Quad-Cities.
“It is an honor, for sure,” he said.
His work ethic started young. He helped his father with projects as a boy. He also showed an eye for design in making things like furniture for his father.
Because he was home schooled, he had more time to study horticulture, entrepreneurship, morality and small business, he said.
So, it surprised no one that age 15, Schoonmaker started a landscape business. Today, it has three employees. By 19, he was selling his artwork at art shows and small shops.
He likes what JA does.
“Junior Achievement encourages entrepreneurial thinking to young people through the curriculum we provide local schools,” he said. “I believe that instilling the entrepreneurial spirit can open tons of doors and help people realize what they truly are called to do in this life.”
He said being recognized will help him to grow.
“I think it will be a unique experience,” he said. “They told me I need to say a short speech. I am more of a behind-the-scenes guy, so this will be good for me to step outside of my boundaries.”