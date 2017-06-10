Mary Maland does not count her time as a Junior Achievement volunteer in years served, hours spent in the classroom or even the number of JA students she's taught.
Instead, the retired Rock Island Arsenal employee measures her impact in the "ah-ha" moments she witnesses in the classroom. "It's just wonderful to go in the classroom with the students. It's interesting to watch the different ages when a 'light bulb' goes off and they say 'What do you mean I don't get to keep everything I earned?'"
But JA of the Heartland has been counting. Still in the classroom, Maland has been an active JA volunteer for 22 years, taught 82 programs to elementary and middle grades, and taught an estimated 1,700 students. For her dedication, Maland, of Moline, is the 2017 Outstanding JA Volunteer.
Maland, who retired after 42 years as a civilian employee with the Department of Defense, said JA's lesson on earning and saving money "is such a good message to get out there."
While humble about the honor, she loves those moments when kids she taught spot her in church or the grocery store and tell their parents she's "the JA Lady."
"I love the kindergarteners," said Maland, who still teaches Miss Laura Capin's third-grade class at Jane Addams Elementary School, Moline.
She began volunteering with JA before her only grandchild, Amber, was born. But then she taught Amber's class at Jane Addams up through 6th grade. "That was a wonderful special bond with that," said Maland, who has a daughter Jennifer, Amber's mom.
In addition to the classroom, Maland has shared her expertise with high school students through JA's Business Leadership Challenge, with fifth- through eighth-graders at JA Biztown and her co-workers at the Rock Island Arsenal, where she served as the JA Company Connection and actively recruited Arsenal employees to teach JA.
Maland was introduced to JA after returning home from a five-year stint of an overseas assignment and recalled wanting to serve her community.
Her other volunteer activities have included: Rock Island Arsenal Welcome Club, Toys for Tots, Pilot Club of Moline, Bikes for Brains, Veteran Homeless Stand Down, Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities, Women in Defense, and more.
"The main thing for me is (teaching) savings. You've got to make wise choices. You can't have everything — that need versus want thing," she said.