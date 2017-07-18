LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville Courier-Journal Publisher Wes Jackson has been named president of USA Today Network's automotive group.
Media outlets report the move was announced Tuesday by Karen Ferguson Fuson, president of the USA Today Network West Group.
Jackson will oversee USA Today Network business involving more than 4,500 automotive dealers and most manufacturers across Gannett's Co. Inc.'s 109 local markets.
Jackson will remain based at the Courier-Journal, whose day-to-day operations will be headed by newspaper vice president and general manager Chad Smith.
In addition, Eddie Tyner, who has served as president of Enquirer Media and the USA Today Network for Ohio since February, will expand his network role to include Louisville. Enquirer Media is publisher of the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Both newspapers are owned by Gannett.