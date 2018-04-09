JDC kicks off annual Birdies for Charity campaign

John Deere Classic tournament director Clair Peterson speaks during the tournament's Birdies for Charity program official kick-off event at the John Deere World Headquarters Monday morning, in Moline. The annual charity program helps raise donations for more than 500 area charities.
Todd Rosenthal, a John Deere Classic board member, helps Ami Wells, executive director of the Davenport Schools Foundation, pick up fundraising materials at the Birdies for Charity program official kick-off.
A light blanket of Quad-City snow Monday did not keep area charities from thinking of spring and one of its traditions — the John Deere Classic's Birdies for Charity kick-off.
Dozens of area nonprofits picked up their new Birdies campaign materials as tournament leaders formally launched the 2018 Birdies for Charity campaign at John Deere World Headquarters in Moline.
The crowd laughed as Tournament Director Clair Peterson explained the launch is timed for the day after the Masters Tournament "because it's beautiful outside and everyone is thinking about golf."
The event marks the start "of the most important part" of the annual golf tournament: the charity side, he said.
Last year, Birdies for Charity raised a tournament record $12.3 million for charities across the Quad-City region.
The year's result also pushed the John Deere Classic into the top three in overall charitable dollars among the PGA Tour's 48 events, Peterson said. "We've been in the top five before, but this is the first time in the top three. It's the community engagement that makes the difference."
Last year, a total of 521 charities participated in the program, raising pledges from their donors through Birdies.
With Deere & Co. underwriting all the administrative expenses of Birdies, each charity receives 100 percent of the pledges it collects. In addition, charities receive a bonus of at least 5 percent each year from a Bonus Fund, which includes tournament profits, direct donations from corporations and individuals, as well as a $325,000 matching donation from John Deere Foundation.
"That is our big goal each year to fill that bonus fund," Peterson said, adding that last year's charities received a 10 percent bonus. "It took $1 million to do the 10 percent bonus last year. We have our work cut out for us."
Tony Carpita, the new JDC volunteer chairman, agreed that record giving sets the bar high. "The Quad-Cities is an amazing place with so many generous people and companies," said Carpita, who is a financial advisor with Irongate International. "Per capita, we're the biggest on the PGA Tour."
In addition to dollars raised, the number of charities also grows each year. Charities recognize how Birdies can maximize their fundraising efforts, said Kristy Ketcham Jackson, the longtime Birdies director.
Birdies handles the billing and collection of donation pledges and has a collection rate averaging 99 percent. "We've even had 100 percent (some years)," she said.
Leaders expect the tournament to surpass the $100 million mark in charitable dollars this year, as TPC hosts the JDC for the 18th year. Since the golf tournament's inception in 1971, it has raised $93.6 million for charity.
As an added incentive, Lexus of the Quad Cities again agreed to award a two-year lease to the donor who guesses the exact number of birdies recorded during the July 9-15 tournament at TPC Deere Run, Silvis. The lease will be for a 2018 Lexus NX from the Davenport car dealer. The players also will drive Lexus vehicles during tournament week.
For area charities and nonprofits, Birdies has become a regular part of their own fundraising and development efforts.
Sara Cross, development director for the Illowa Council of Boy Scouts of America, said Birdies funding will help the council as it prepares for girls to join Boy Scouts. "It has increased importance this year because it's going to take a lot of funding to make camp accessible to boys and girls," she said referring to the Loud Thunder Boy Scout Camp near Andalusia. Nationwide, the Boy Scouts have announced it is expanding its program to include girls later this year.
There still is time for charities to sign up for Birdies. "Between now and tournament, organizations are actively trying to get pledges in our door," Jackson said. Birdies will distribute checks from this year's tournament on Oct. 31.
