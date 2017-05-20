ABILENE, Texas (AP) — The president of the Abilene Reporter-News and the San Angelo Standard-Times will leave the USA Today Network to become president of the Times Free Press in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Jeff DeLoach has been president in San Angelo since 2009 and became president of the Reporter-News in 2014, splitting his time between the two markets.
The announcement was made Friday. The Times Free Press is owned by WEHCO Media Inc.
DeLoach begins his new job June 7. He will replace Bruce Hartmann, who plans to take a job with the University of Tennessee Medical Center.