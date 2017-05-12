SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — A new leader has been chosen for the San Angelo Standard-Times newsroom.
Gannett has chosen Jen Guadarrama to hold the title of news director for the newspaper (http://bit.ly/2pDIItf). The 37-year-old journalist succeeds Michael Kelley, who retired as editor of the Standard-Times May 12. Her first day on the job will be May 22.
Guadarrama has been senior editor for breaking and daily news for the Corpus Christi Caller-Times, another Gannett newspaper, since 2013. Before that, she had risen from reporter and copy editor to managing editor of the Del Rio News-Herald.
