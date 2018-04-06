Jersey Mike's Subs owner Aron Lees said his restaurant "crushed it" with its first-ever Month of Giving campaign.
The month-long campaign, held in March, raised a grand total of $20,255.38 for nonprofit partner Junior Achievement of the Heartland.
Customers to the 2124 E. Kimberly Road restaurant were encouraged to donate to JA and in return, received coupons and free product. In addition, the restaurant donated 100 percent of its sales from a single day, March 28, as part of the nationwide Jersey Mike's Day of Giving.
It marked the first campaign for new franchise owners Lees and his wife Camilla, but was the eighth held nationwide by Jersey Mike's stores.
"We are big believers in giving back to our community and what better way than helping our youth prepare for their future with Junior Achievement programs," Aron Lees said.
He said Jersey Mike's parent company kicked in another $5,000 bringing the total to over $20,000 because the Davenport store had one of the largest Day of Giving results. The check was presented to the local JA last week on Junior Achievement Day.
"We don't see gifts this size especially from a small business," said Tawnya Hambly, JA's marketing director. "It's exciting for JA, but it's also so exciting to see a young entrepreneur giving back like this to our community."
Lees has selected JA as its ongoing Month of Giving recipient.
"The more stores we get, the more money we raise for them," he said hinting at plans for a second store this fall in Moline along John Deere Road.
Five Cities Brewing
opens on Monday
Five Cities Brewing will open its doors at 3 p.m. Monday and expand the craft beer brewing craze to Bettendorf.
"How do you make Monday the best day of the week? You open a brewery!" the folks at Five Cities posted Friday on their Facebook page.
Located at 2255 Falcon Ave., the new brew pub is owned by Matthew Welding, who also is the head brewer, and Quad-City developer Mark Roemer.
In an earlier story with Times reporter Jack Cullen, Welding said Five Cities will offer between six and eight beers at first and within a year hopes to distribute its products across the state. "We'll try some interesting beers and see what sticks," he said.
The brewery's name Five Cities recognizes the fact that the Quad-Cities really is five cities (or more depending on how you count).
Beer customers can order food from the burger bar Central Standard next door or the nearby Crust Stone Oven Pizza, both of which also are owned by Roemer.
Deere employees earn
national STEP awards
Two John Deere employees will be in good company this week when they are honored at the 2018 STEP (Science, Technology, Engineering and Production) Ahead Awards in Washington, D.C.
Being honored are: Yvonne Schaeffer, John Deere Davenport Works, and Monica Silliman, John Deere Harvester Works, East Moline.
The National Association of Manufacturers’ Manufacturing Institute awards recognize women in manufacturing who exemplify leadership within their companies. The Tuesday ceremony at the National Building Museum will recognize 100 Honorees and 30 Emerging Leaders as well as present the STEP Ahead Award.
At Davenport Works, Schaeffer is quality engineering supervisor for Production Class Loaders. Leading a cross-functional team, she has driven significant improvements to factory quality and assembly processes.
She shares her passion for mentoring with Davenport Central High School's Iowa Jobs for America's Graduates program as well as Junior Achievement, Boys Scouts of America and Davenport West High School's speech and debate team.
At Harvester Works, Silliman is the paint engineering and operations supervisor and leads the manufacturing engineering team and operations team for the combine and front end systems. Her team received Deere's Enterprise Environmental Impact Award for Water for reducing its use of water in the paint process.
She is a longtime partner with United Way, co-chairing a John Deere campaign that generated $400,000 in donations and 1,000 volunteer hours. She also works to expand bike trails along the Mississippi River.
Lagomarcino's joins
Illinois Made program
A more than century-old Quad-City tradition — Lagomarcino's Confectionary — has joined the Illinois Made Program.
The Illinois Office of Tourism recently added 31 businesses to the program, which spotlights the people, products and experiences unique to Illinois. Launched in 2016, the program features more than 100 makers.
"By promoting authentic experiences through Illinois Made, we drive visitors deeper into Illinois, increasing visitor spending and generating more tax revenue for our communities," said Cory Jobe, the state office's director.
Lagomarcino's joins Navarro Canoe Co., a Rock Island handcrafted canoe maker, in representing the Quad-Cities.
To learn more, visit EnjoyIllinois.com/IllinoisMade.