In the same spirit of the familiar Shop Small, Shop Local campaign, a new movement now is afoot in the Quad-Cities: Shop United.
United Way of the Quad-Cities Area rolled out the new initiative last week — during Small Business Week, of course — to help unite our local shops, restaurants and service businesses with one another as well as educate and involve them in United Way's mission.
"We thought this was a great way to help small businesses expand and to reach out to some of our other community partners," said Jennifer Walker, United Way's brand strategy and marketing vice president.
Modeled after similar efforts by other United Way organizations, Shop United not only will help United Way widen its reach to small businesses but will give United Way more eyes and ears in the community.
"Because these businesses deal with customers on an everyday basis, they see the needs in our community maybe more than others and this is a way for them to understand how to help," she said.
By banding together, the businesses can help United Way tackle the community's toughest issues.
Shop United is an affinity group of United Way such as its Women United and Young Leaders United groups. "As with all our affinity groups, we are reaching out because we know (small business) is an area in our community where we can build and there is lots of opportunity," she said.
"It's the way Shop Local is about neighborhoods. This is a way for neighbors to help neighbors," Walker added.
For just $1 a day ($365-a-year membership), any area small retailer, restaurant or mom-and-pop store can become a Shop United member. Benefits include digital promotions, networking opportunities with other other members and United Way supporters, and participation in a Shop United Week. Each member also will receive a special Shop United Member window cling.
To join Shop United, contact Krysten Bickle at 563-344-0316 or kbickle@unitedwayqc.org.
SC Humane Society
eating up donation
The animals at the Humane Society of Scott County are eating well after a healthy donation from Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food.
The Cos Cob, Connecticut-based company recently donated 3,854 pounds of pet food to help feed the rescue cats and dogs at the Davenport shelter. The donation is part of the pet food company's Fill A Bowl ... Feed A Soul program. The national campaign's target is to provide 1 million meals annually to shelter pets.
The pet company has manufacturing facilities in Kansas, Utah and Oklahoma.
Theisen's Davenport Store and Manager Jim Gable provided a huge assist in connecting the humane society and Chicken Soup as well as handling the logistics. "With the growth and success of our stores, we feel the need to regularly give back to the communities we serve," Gable said.
Theisen's received the delivery of nearly two tons of pet food at its 3808 N. Brady Street store. Then its staff and volunteers helped deliver it to door of the Davenport shelter at 2802 W. Central Park.
Pam Arndt, the humane society's executive director, said the cat food donation came just as the shelter's supply was running low. "The donation of grain-free dog food is fabulous as we are seeing our dogs responding better on grand free food," she said. "We cannot thank Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food enough."
Help bid farewell
to QC tourism guru
The Quad-Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau is preparing to toast its outgoing CEO and President Joe Taylor with a farewell party this week.
The party, which is open to the public, will be from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center in downtown Moline.
Taylor, who has been the region's No. 1 cheerleader and promoter, is moving on to become executive director of the Evansville, Indiana, Convention & Visitors Bureau. He has been with the Quad-Cities CVB and its predecessors for 28 years, 20 at the helm.
Taylor's last day at the Quad-Cities CVB will be June 1. He begins his new job June 4.