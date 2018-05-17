Iowa Women Lead Change has added another IWLC hat to Deanna Woodall, naming her its new events director.
Woodall will remain as IWLC's Quad-Cities regional manager while also overseeing all of IWLC's events statewide including its signature Leadership Conference held in Bettendorf, Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Des Moines and Sioux City.
It is a newly created position for the Cedar Rapids-based IWLC, which expanded into the Quad-Cities with its merger last year with the former Women's Connection.
"I'm super excited," said Woodall, who begins the new position June 1. She also will be moving IWLC Quad-Cities' office to a larger space at One River Place, 1225 E. River Drive, Suite 350, in Davenport.
"Deanna is, first and foremost, passionate about IWLC's mission to advance, develop and promote women as leaders," said CEO Tiffany O'Donnell. "We are fortunate she has chosen to expand the scope of her regional work to include our statewide constituents."
Woodall recently helped organize IWLC's first Quad-Cities Leadership Conference, where her background as a fundraiser and events planner shone as the conference drew a sell-out crowd of nearly 700 attendees — women and men — to the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center.
"It's unprecedented what my team did here in the Quad-Cities," she said. "IWLC has never sold out an event on its inaugural year."
Woodall founded her Event Solutions Group in 2013, joining IWLC in 2017.
U.S. Cellular donates
to Boys & Girls Club
A $10,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley from U.S. Cellular will help boost the club's STEM educational opportunities.
The donation is part of $1 million donation to clubs across the country. It marks the fourth year the wireless carrier has funded 57 Boys & Girls Clubs to provide academic and after-school enrichment programs focused on Science, Technology and Mathematics, or STEM, programming.
Mike Adams, U.S. Cellular's sales director for Iowa and Nebraska, said the company is "committed to enhancing youth learning experiences in our local communities ..."
U.S. Cellular has contributed more than $10.65 million to K-12 education since 2009. In addition, its associates volunteered at more than 185 events in 2017 and will volunteer 35,000 hours this year.
Ascentra remodels
Davenport branch
Ascentra Credit Union has wrapped up the renovations at its Davenport branch at 1710 W. 3rd St.
The project, which began in November, created additional office space for member privacy, a larger and more open floor plan, a new drive-up ATM and a first floor restroom. Russell Construction was the general contractor.
Branch Manager Carrie Hutchins was anxious for members to see the changes for themselves. "They love seeing us investing money into making improvements, especially on the West end."
The Bettendorf-based credit union purchased the branch in 2001 from Wells Fargo.
"We understand the importance of serving this area and look forward to being here for decades to come," said Dale Owen, Ascentra's president and CEO.
Augie students help
Appalachian refuge
Sometimes it's the small things that make a big impact.
While students at Augustana College were busy prepping for finals, looking for summer employment and packing up, the student volunteer organization Circle K International was quietly collecting used mascara wands. Yes, mascara wands — those little brushes that make our eyelashes look pretty and fuller.
It all began with senior Lauren Leganski, of Oak Forest, Illinois, spotting a video on Facebook detailing how the Appalachian Wildlife Refuge was asking for donations of used mascara wands. The wands are used to remove fly eggs and larva from the fur of injured and orphaned wild animals receiving care.
"It was great timing when I saw it," she said. "Because students are moving out at the end of the year and getting rid of things."
So with assistance from Amanda Caputi, a senior from Lincoln Hills, Illinois, and the club's president, they placed small collection boxes around campus as one of the Circle K International's service projects.
Leganski, Circle K's vice president, estimated they received two to three dozen. "We're supposed to clean them and sanitize them and send them there and they re-sanitize them."
The Western North Carolina wildlife rehabilitation nonprofit calls the recycling effort Wands for Wildlife. For more information, visit www.AppalachianWild.org.
Asked what she learned, Leganski said "You can always find another use for thing that you don't typically think (can be re-used). Everything can have other uses."