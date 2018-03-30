Bob Simpson recognized both an opportunity and a solution after his hometown suffered a blow in 2001 with the closing of International Paper's Clinton plant.
He responded to the community's misfortune — including the loss of 355 jobs — by using his 33 years of expertise in the folding carton industry to open Big River Packaging Co. in Clinton. Utilizing experienced professionals who remained in the region, the company now has grown to 39 employees since 2005.
A dozen years later, Simpson's entrepreneurism is being recognized by the U.S. Small Business Administration, or SBA, with Iowa's 2018 SBA Small Business Person of the Year award. It is a fitting award for Simpson, who turned to the SBA for five loans — all now paid in full — to open and grow Big River Packaging.
Simpson will be among 52 winners from every state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico honored by the SBA in ceremonies April 29-30 in Washington, D.C. He will compete for the SBA's 2018 National Small Business Person of the Year.
"It is an honor to accept this recognition on behalf of the people I work with in Clinton, Iowa," Simpson said. "We are a successful small business because of the way we relate to one another, coach each other and look out for one another."
Big River Packaging recognized a niche in helping artisan bakers worldwide to protect and present their cupcakes, macaroons and other treats by creating customized bakery boxes.
He was nominated by Clinton Regional Development Corp.'s Andy Sokolovich and Clinton Area Chamber President and CEO Maureen Miller.
"This is truly a great outcome, or result, to follow the closure of International Paper in Clinton," Sokolovich said. "They tapped a niche that was underserved."
Through its e-commerce site, BRPBoxShop.com, and by leveraging social media, the company has grown to more than 120,000 customers. It also has expanded into what was a vacant Shopko, Sokolovich said.
"I am filled with pride to shine a light on the people of Big River Packaging," Simpson said.
Instacart rolls out
service at ALDI
Add the local ALDI stores to the list of Quad-City stores now offering customers new access to Instacart, a national online grocery ordering and delivery service.
By shopping through Instacart, ALDI shoppers now can have groceries delivered to their door. The participating ALDIs: 1702 Brady St. and 5262 Elmore Ave., Davenport; 1880 38th St., Rock Island, and 4211 Avenue of the Cities, Moline.
In February, Instacart made its debut in the Quad-Cities — and in Iowa — with similar partnerships with Schnucks, Natural Grocers and Petco.
To use the service, visit www.instacart.com or its app and fill a virtual shopping cart. Instacart then will deliver the order to your door for a fee.
For orders of $35 or more, the delivery fee is $5.99. To receive $20 off, plus free delivery of their first order of $35 or more, use the code LOVEALDI through May 31.
Local lenders honored
for homebuyer assistance
Five Quad-City lenders are among the top Iowa lenders being recognized for their efforts in assisting first-time and repeat home buyers through the Iowa Finance Authority's programs.
Last year, Iowa lenders assisted a total of 2,300 Iowans by using the authority's programs — the most in a single year since 2008.
The Local 2017 Lender Awards including the number of home buyers assisted and the total loan volume, are: Silver Award ($10 million to $15 million in loan volume): Wells Fargo Bank, statewide, 149 home buyers, $14 million in loans; PERL Mortgage Inc. in Clinton, Davenport and West Des Moines, 104 homebuyers, $11.2 million. Bronze Award ($5 million to $10 million loan volume): US Bank, statewide, 94 home buyers, $9 million; Ruhl Mortgage, eastern Iowa, 64 home buyers, $7.21 million; American Bank & Trust, Quad-Cities, 60 home buyers, $6.59 million.
Among the finance authority's programs is the 2018 Mortgage Credit Certificate Program, which allows eligible Iowans to purchase a home and reduce their federal income tax liability by up to $2,000 a year for the life of their mortgage. For information, visit IowaFinanceAuthority.gov.
Charlotte Russe
closing at NP
Clothing store Charlotte Russe will close its doors at NorthPark Mall on April 24, the store confirmed.
The retailer is one of the stores displaced by the future H&M, Hennes and Mauritz Inc., clothing store opening next fall at NorthPark.
The closing comes on the heels of Tillys decision to leave the Davenport mall. No word on how many employees are impacted by the closings.