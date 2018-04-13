Quad-Citians who love their cup of joe will perk up to see another option entering the market later this year.
Scooter's Coffee, an Omaha-based drive-thru coffee franchise, will spread across the Quad-Cities thanks to new franchisee Jeremy Music, a native of the Burlington, Iowa, area.
Music, who is CEO of Coffee Specialists, said he will begin construction of a Burlington store first and then move on to Muscatine. "I think we'll have four in the Iowa Quad-Cities," he said.
He has signed on for eight stores across eastern Iowa. The husband and father of three also works full-time in the IT department at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington.
Music, who has other entrepreneurial ventures, said Scooter's Coffee's phenomenal growth caught his attention.
The 20-year-old company is nearly 200 locations strong in 15 states and has more than 135 franchise commitments for new stores. The company has both full-service coffee shops and drive-thru concepts.
"We're confident eastern Iowa will appreciate our world-class coffee, fast and friendly service and our commitment to a healthy relationship with each community," said Mike Rogers, COO of Scooter's Coffee.
Scooter's specializes in hand-tamped espresso drinks, baked-from-scratch pastries and its signature Caramelicious drink. It roasts its own shade-grown coffee, sourced through the Arbor Day Foundation, and has a new line of organic hot and iced teas.
According to Music, the company often locates in parking lots of grocery stores. "We're still looking for locations," he said.
Q-C promotional
firms unite
Advantage Advertising, Bettendorf, has expanded its size and reach with its acquisition of Creative Marketing Inc. in Davenport.
Advantage owners Angela and Dan Flynn have brought Creative's former president and sales executive Lee Jahns Donlin into their now five-person sales team.
Both companies are distributors of promotional products and decorated corporate apparel offering services such as screen-printing, heat transfer and embroidery.
"Anything you see with a corporate name on it, we can get," said Dan Flynn, who purchase Advantage with his wife back in 2006. The company began in 1978.
With the addition of Donlin, he said "There's not a bigger locally-owned and operated business like ours in the Quad-Cities."
Donlin founded Creative in 1988. She will relocate her 402. E. 29th St., Davenport, operation into Advantage's new offices at 2018 Grant St., Bettendorf.
Flynn said the companies had little crossover in clients and serve a variety of clients including clients in education, healthcare, manufacturing, industry and insurance companies.
For more information, visit www.advantageadvertising.us.
Criterium to support
Veterans Outreach
Kwik Star Criterium will lend a helping hand to Quad-City Veteran Outreach as it races on a day devoted to our veterans.
"Our club has a history of donating to great charities, so with over 40 years of racing on Memorial Day we thought we'd give to Quad-City Veterans Outreach," said John Harrington, a member of the Quad-Cities Bicycle Club. "We also encourage the bicycling community to consider donating at qcvetsoutreach.com."
Kwik Star, which became the Criterium title sponsor last year, applauded the assistance the nonprofit provides veterans including goods and services such as food, employment assistance and haircuts.
"It seems appropriate on a holiday dedicated to the remembrance of our nation's war dead that we thank those who offered the same sacrifice and yet are still with us today," said Carl Rick, Kwik Star's public relations specialist and a third-generation owner.
Kwik Star has announced it will again sponsor the race in 2019.
The criterium was first run in 1965 as the Moline Criterium and by 1975 began its Memorial Day tradition. As the race evolved, it joined other area races to form the Iowa Memorial Weekend Cycling Classic.
Kwik Trip, Inc. is one of the largest independently held convenience store chains in the United States, with more than 630 Kwik Trip and Kwik Star stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. Its stores include eight Kwik Stars in the Quad-Cities area.