As NorthPark Mall shoppers eagerly await the arrival of H&M, one of the world's largest fashion retailer, the Davenport shopping complex also will see some other shifts in tenant line-up.
Tilly's, a national retail clothing store, will close its store at NorthPark store by month's end, a mall official confirmed last week. Tilly's did not respond to inquiries.
Local mall management said Tilly's departure will make room for new retailers. But there was no hint yet on who is to come in the space. Tilly's had been at NorthPark since mid-2012.
In addition, Lens Crafters at NorthPark has relocated into the SouthPark Lens Crafters in Moline.
When first announcing H&M last month, mall officials said a handful of stores were being relocated to pave the way for H&M, Hennes and Mauritz Inc. H&M, one of the world's largest fashion retailers, will open its first Iowa location at NorthPark in the fall.
Meanwhile, the mall is gaining an 5-year-old, locally-owned creative studio ArtsyBug Studio. Owners Chuck and Theresa Gillespie are relocating from downtown Moline locale and headed for a storefront at NorthPark.
First launched in a cozy 25 seat-studio, the owners said on Facebook that now they have outgrown their 44-seat studio. The future studio will be in the former Something Special, located between JCPenney and Von Maur.
ArtsyBug will close for business from April 25-30 and re-open in its new home May 1. Renovations of the mall space will begin April 1.
Blackhawk, Current hotels
named best in Iowa
The Hotel Blackhawk and its sister hotel The Current Iowa have earned the #1 and #2 spot in Iowa on U.S. News & World Report's travel rankings.
The two downtown Davenport hotels — both historic renovations of developer Restoration St. Louis, earned a four-star rating. They also are both part of Marriott's Autograph Collection.
"The staff of both hotels are thrilled and honored to be named the best of the best in Iowa," said Harry Lunt, senior vice president, sales and marketing, of Innkeeper Hospitality Services, the hotels' operator.
The honor is especially rewarding for The Current, whose rise to No. 2 comes less than a year after the art-inspired hotel opened its doors. The hotel, also home to Up's rooftop bar, is the former Putnam Building.
In ranking hotels near and far, U.S. News analyzes more than 24,000 hotels in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Bermuda and the Carribbean based on their reputation among travel experts, guest reviews and hotel class ratings.
Lunt said the unbiased analysis "makes rankings like this more useful than simply providing their editors' personal opinions."
AMPERAGE acquires
Wisconsin ad agency
The Iowa-based AMPERAGE Marketing & Fundraising family is growing with its recent acquisition of Creative Communication & Design.
Creative, now re-branded AMPERAGE, has offices in Wausau and Madison, Wisconsin. The acquisition is part of a Midwest growth strategy for AMPERAGE, which has several Iowa offices including the Quad-Cities.
"Creative Communication's culture and client roster fits with our belief in doing work that positively impacts lives in significant ways," said Bryan Earnest, president and CEO of the Cedar Falls-based AMPERAGE.
AMPERAGE was created in 2014 when ME&V (Mathis, Earnest & Vandeventer) acquired HRB (Henry, Russell & Bruce).
"The digital marketing ecosystem is changing how agencies work," Earnest said. "We will continue to look for strategic partners that add value, and especially as it relates to providing clients a broader and deeper level of digital expertise."
The firm works with healthcare, education, financial and nonprofit clients and is one of the largest fundraising consultancies in Iowa. In the Quad-Cities, clients include IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, MoboTrex, Sears Seating, Quad-Cities Chamber, Nahant Marsh and the Girl Scouts.