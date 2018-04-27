John Thodos comes from a proud military family. His father, uncles, father-in-law and his son, have all served their country in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Marine Corps.
The former East Moline mayor took a different path of public service, devoting 20 years to his city — first as Second Ward alderman and then 12 years as its mayor. But now, Thodos finds himself in a new role that unites his experience and his military interest.
As a new Army Reserve ambassador to the 88th Readiness Division, he will serve as an ombudsman for the Army Reserve. He is one of three ambassadors to Illinois, which has one of the largest concentrations of Army Reservists in the Northcentral Region that spans from Ohio to the Pacific. His job will be to answer questions and solve issues that arise with a reservist, an employer, a new recruit or others agencies linked to the Army Reserve.
"If I don't have the answer, I have resources," he said.
Still chairman of the Rock Island Arsenal Development Group, Thodos said his connections to the arsenal and his 20 years of working with local, state and federal government "have given me the knowledge, the connections. I know how all the parts work ..."
As ambassador, he is a civilian federal employee reporting to Lt. Gen. Charles Luckey, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve Command. The unpaid position is a three-year, renewable appointment.
"It was an honor even to be asked," said Thodos, who was after shortly after he stepped down last year as mayor. He was unseated in 2017 by now Mayor Reggie Freeman.
The request to be an ambassador came from First Army's Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty and Deputy Commanding General Brig. Gen. Chris Gentry.
Thodos, 54, is just back from training at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, where he was imbedded in a unit doing actual military training. Suited up for combat and seated inside a Humvee (which he knows is the Rock Island Arsenal's pride and joy), he said "It was live training. Real live ammo shell casings were falling into our laps."
While the experience helped expand his military knowledge, most of his fellow ambassadors did not need it. Most ambassadors are career military, he said.
"This is a way I can serve," he said. "I will never be a veteran, but at least I can help the veterans."
To contact Thodos, email him at alderman2@aol.com.
Visitor wristbands
promote Q-C specials
Quad-City businesses are invited to join the VIV (Very Important Visitor) Wristband program to advertise specials directly to tourists (and Quad-City patrons alike).
The wristbands are the brainchild of the Quad-Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau and help promote local attractions and hospitality businesses. The blue wristbands also can easily help identify our visitors.
Local businesses can sign up for $45 to be involved throughout 2018. But registration ends Tuesday. Email jwaytenick@visitquadcities.com.
Here's how the program works: A visitor (or residents who enjoys being visitors in their own backyard) pick up a free wristbands and show them at participating businesses to receive their VIV special. Advertised at qcviv.com, the specials range from discounts on hotel stays and retail stores to offers at area attractions and buy-one-get-one free deals. Best of all, the QCCVB takes care of the promotional work for the business.
"This is for anyone who offers something a visitor might want to see or buy," said the QCCVB's Molly Otting Carlson. "If you want them to come to your place, this might be an incentive."
VIV wristbands are available at the bureau's Visitor Centers located at the bureau's office and Quad-City International Airport in Moline, the Davenport RiverCenter and in downtown Rock Island at a center next to the Holiday Inn, which re-opens Memorial Day weekend.
Speaking of Memorial Day, the QCCVB also launches its bike rentals for the summer then. Brand new Trek bikes are available for $8 an hour.
Whitey's introduces
new ice cream flavors
Just as Spring finally decided to arrive in the Quad-Cities, Whitey's Ice Cream has introduced four new flavors to its lineup.
On Friday, the Quad-City original announced on Facebook that it has added mango raspberry, peaches & caramel, honeycomb crunch and pistachio.
Mmmm, I'll start with the peaches & caramel.