NEW YORK (AP) — JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $211 million.
The New York-based company said it had profit of 64 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.
The airline posted revenue of $1.84 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.82 billion.
JetBlue shares have increased 1.5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 29 percent in the last 12 months.
Keywords: JetBlue Airways, Earnings Report