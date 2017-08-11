JetBlue cuts short flight after crew members become ill

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2011, file photo, a JetBlue logo is displayed on the side of a jet as it taxis at Boston's Logan International Airport. A JetBlue Airways plane made an emergency landing in Buffalo after a few crew members became ill on a cross-country flight. Airport police tweeted Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, that the crew members were taken to the hospital with dizziness, and a backup plane was called in. The flight was scheduled from Boston to San Diego. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)