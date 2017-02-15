Quad-Citians looking to return to or enter the workforce as well as those looking for better jobs flooded into the Quad-Cities' Largest Career Fair on Wednesday.
More than 75 people were at the doors when the half-day career fair opened at the iWireless Center in Moline. In the first two hours, more than 700 people had been through the fair meeting face-to-face with hiring companies, educational institutions and others providing job resources.
''I'm just looking for a full-time job,'' said Dorothea Elzy, of East Moline, who has been out of work three years after being laid off. "I have a degree in business administration management, but I've never worked in my field."
Her friend, Bonnie Jo Morin, of LeClaire, was searching for a medical billing job. Laid off from a seasonal job since December, she said "I'm looking for a higher paying job. We're drowning in bills."
"I've worked everywhere," Morin added. "I just want to be paid what I'm worth."
Those just entering the workforce, such as Chelsea Barreto, 18, of Colona, Illinois, and Kaitlyn Nipper, 17, of Moline, also were looking for work.
"We're still young, so we don't have a big resume," said Barreto, who hoped to find a receptionist job.
Nipper, who will graduate high school soon, was looking for jobs in the medical field "to get my foot in the door" and someday pursue nursing.
The event was presented by the Quad-City Times, Monster, iHeart Media Quad-Cities and qcemployme.
Among the vendors was the 160 Driving Academy, which was recruiting potential students for the truck driving school in Moline. Michelle Carrigan said demand in the industry is high and she was pleased with the interest shown at the fair. "A lot of older guys are getting off the road and companies are looking to replace those guys,'' she said, adding the Moline branch trained 167 drivers last year.
Express Employment Professionals, a staffing agency in Davenport and soon also in Moline, was busy with prospects interested in forklift driver jobs and customer service, said Elizabeth Wagner, staffing consultant. "We've had a lot of older people looking for part-time work to people fresh out of school."
Taryn Keppy, human resources representative for Solar Plastics, said the west Davenport company was hiring for manufacturing and entry-level positions. "We're seeing a lot of people interested," she said.