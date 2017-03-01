Beginning today, John Deere attractions in Iowa and Illinois will offer extended hours of operation and eliminate admission fees at those locations that had charged in the past.
"Our facilities are a catalyst for tourism in the region," said Brigitte Tapscott, manager of John Deere Attractions. "These changes will improve the overall tourism experience for visitors to these communities by making our attractions more accessible."
Visitors, who have received free admission to the John Deere Pavilion and Store and World Headquarters Display Floor, all in Moline, now also can visit other attractions in Iowa and Illinois for free. They include John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum in Waterloo and the John Deere Historic Site in Grand Detour, Illinois.
New hours of operation for all locations are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.
Tapscott said the changes provide a more consistent experience at the John Deere attractions.
For more information, including a calendar of events at each site, visit VisitJohnDeere.com.