Moline-based Deere & Co. has opened a strategic technology office in the Iowa State University (ISU) Research Park, growing its on-campus presence in recognition of the world-class research, education, and talent development capabilities at Iowa State.
"We are delighted that John Deere is establishing a physical presence at the ISU Research Park," said Dr. Steven Leath, president, Iowa State University. "This is a significant step forward in creating a world-class research park and fortifying our university-industry partnership model to promote top talent and innovation."
Teams working at the Deere ISU location will focus on developing integrated solutions for John Deere's Agriculture & Turf and Construction & Forestry Divisions. One key area of concentration will be in precision agriculture technology.
The office will allow John Deere to leverage the work of ISU students and its research and to develop a talent pipeline in support of the company's business objectives.
"Working with Iowa State University helps John Deere continue its leadership in precision agriculture and many other areas of technology that are important to our customers," said John May, Deere's president of agricultural solutions and its chief information officer.
"This new office at ISU will conduct groundbreaking research, engage future leaders of our industry, and will add to the extensive innovation and research capabilities that John Deere has invested in around the world," May added.
Deere's strategic technology office at ISU will collaborate with the company's business units to complement John Deere's global network of technology and innovation centers. This effort expands Deere's recent work with ISU that has included funding some activities at the university's research farm.
The Iowa State University Research Park offers corporate partners a unique model for leveraging the strong capabilities of the university and its students.
Deere & Company is a world leader in providing advanced products and services and is committed to the success of customers whose work is linked to the land — those who cultivate, harvest, transform, enrich and build upon the land to meet the world's dramatically increasing need for food, fuel, shelter and infrastructure.
Since 1837, John Deere has delivered innovative products of superior quality built on a tradition of integrity. For more information, visit John Deere at its worldwide website at www.JohnDeere.com.