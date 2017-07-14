NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $7.03 billion.
The bank, based in New York, said it had earnings of $1.82 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.
The biggest U.S. bank by assets posted revenue of $28.91 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $25.47 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.84 billion.
JP Morgan shares have risen almost 8 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed slightly more than 9 percent. The stock has increased 47 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JPM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JPM
