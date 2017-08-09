Judge approves Jill Stein's plea deal for pipeline protest

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2016, file photo, Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein prepares to spray-paint "I approve this message" in red paint on the blade of a bulldozer at a protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline in the area of Morton County, N.D. Stein has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors to resolve criminal charges filed against her in North Dakota nearly a year ago for protesting the Dakota Access oil pipeline, court records show. (Alicia Ewen/KX News via AP, File)