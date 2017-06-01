ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A challenge to Albuquerque's voter-approved 2012 law setting a minimum wage for New Mexico's most populous city has been rejected by a judge.
State District Judge Alan Malott's ruling Tuesday rejects a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by employees of the business.
Malott's ruling say the business' former owners should have filed their challenge right after the election, not years later.
Malott's ruling also says alleged procedural flaws with the 2012 ballot measure either weren't valid or significant enough to warranted overriding the decision by voters.
The employees' lawsuit centers on the minimum wage law's increase in the hourly wage for tipped workers. The law currently requires $8.80 an hour for employees without benefits.
Another lawsuit challenging the minimum wage law remains pending.